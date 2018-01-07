Allison Janney Wins Supporting Actress Golden Globe and Pays Tribute to Tonya Harding

Allison Janney won the 2018 Golden Globe Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her performance in the dark comedy biography I, Tonya, marking her first win and sixth nomination, including her first for a movie role.

I, Tonya is based on the life of Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, played by Margot Robbie, and her 1994 attack on her biggest rival, Nancy Kerrigan. Janney plays Harding's mother, LaVona Fay Golden.

In her speech, she thanked main star Margot Robbie, screenwriter Steven Rogers and other members of the cast and crew as well as Harding. The controversial former skater attended the awards and sat at the table with the actors.

"Tonya Harding is here tonight," Janney said. "I'd like to thank Tonya for sharing her story."

Janney also thanked Robbie for her "unbelievable, brave, fearless portrayal of Tonya," adding, "You set the bar for everyone."

The actress beat fellow stars Mary J. Blige for Mudbound, Hong Chau for Downsizing, Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird, and Octavia Spencer for The Shape of Water.