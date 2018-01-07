Laura Dern Honors ''Survivors and Bystanders'' of Violence During 2018 Golden Globes Win

The Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited-Series, or TV Movie award belongs to Laura Dern!

The actress took home the honor at Sunday evening's 2018 Golden Globes for her performance in Big Little Lies. It marked her fourth Golden Globe win. Fellow nominees included Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies) and Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies).

Dern offered a passionate acceptance speech, touching upon the importance of supporting survivors of violence and her character's relationship to the issue.

She shared onstage, "To [producer] David E. Kelley: Our superhero who took Leon's words and gave me particularly the most outrageous, complicated woman and a terrified mother, terrified because her little girl was being abused an bullied and she was too afraid to speak up."