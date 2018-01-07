Sam Rockwell Takes Home First Golden Globe For Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 5:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Angelina Jolie, Pax Jolie-Pitt, 2018 Golden Globes

Angelina Jolie and Son Pax Jolie-Pitt Hit the 2018 Golden Globes

Amy Poehler, Saru Jayaraman, 2018 Golden Globes

Amy Poehler Doesn't Need a Freakin' Punch Line at the 2018 Golden Globes

Angelina Jolie, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Golden Globes 2018: Red Carpet Style We Can't Stop Talking About

Sam Rockwell, 2018 Golden Globes, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Sam Rockwell is now a Golden Globe winner.

He just took home Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal as Jason Dixon in Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing Missouri.

"I've been in a lot of indies and it's nice to be in a movie that people see. You know? Martin Mcdonagh. I'm shaking. My hands are shaking. I'm forever grateful to you for this amazing part. Where are you, Martin? Every actor knows to say great words is a blessing and these are such beautiful words. You're such an actor-friendly director. Thanks for not being a dick," Rockwell said.

Rockwell also thanked his co-star, Frances McDormand, "Frances McDormand. I've said it before, you're a bad ass, you're a force of nature. And it was -- it was really fun to be your sparring partner and thanks for making me a better actor," He added.

Photos

2018 Golden Globes A-Z: Everything You Need to Know

Rockwell was up against The Florida Project's William DafoeCall Me By Your Name'sArmie HammerThe Shape of Water's Richard Jenkins and All the Money in the World's Christopher Plummer whose last minute performance saved the movie and catapulted it to countless nominations this award season.

Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing Missouri is up for five other Golden Globes including Frances McDormand who is nominated for Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama, Martin McDonagh for Best Director - Motion Picture and Best Screenplay - Motion Picture, Carter Burwell for Best Original Score - Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture - Drama.

This is Rockwell's first Golden Globe win and first nomination.

Watch E!'s "Live From the Red Carpet at the Golden Globes," today at 6 p.m. in CA

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Golden Globes , Awards , Golden Globes , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.