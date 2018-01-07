Rachel Brosnahan Gets Understandably Distracted by Oprah During Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Amazon
Amazon
"Hi, Oprah."
Rachel Brosnahan just took home the award for best actress in a comedy or musical TV series for her role as Miriam Maisel in Amazon's Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and couldn't help but interrupt her acceptance speech when she saw everybody's idol in the front row.
Basically, assuming Brosnahan is a fan of awesome women, that had to be one hell of a moment. Not only was Oprah (on hand to accept the Cecil B. Demille Award) right there in front of her, but it was comedic geniuses Jennifer Aniston and Carol Burnett who handed her the award.
"Wow, um, cool," is also the way we'd stammer our way into a speech in front of women like that. "I'm gonna have to write a whole lotta thank you notes. My brain is scrambled eggs!"
Eventually, Brosnahan managed to find her words.
"Look, this is a story about a bold and brilliant and complicated woman and I am endlessly proud to be a part of it, but there are so many women's stories out there that still need and deserve to be told," she said. "So as we enter this new year, please let's continue to hold each other accountable and invest in and make and champion these stories."
Brosnahan beat out Pamela Adlon (FXX's Better Things), Alison Brie (Netflix's Glow), Issa Rae (HBO's Insecure), and Frankie Shaw (Showtime's SMILF) for the honor.