Nicole Kidman Uses Her 2018 Golden Globes Win for Big Little Lies to Celebrate the Power of Women

The love for Nicole Kidman's outstanding work in Big Little Lies keeps coming!

The actress was just named the Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie at the 2018 Golden Globes and, on a night when the entire industry is showing solidarity with the Time's Up movement, she used her acceptance speech to not only thank the usual suspects, but celebrate the power of women overall.

Turning to her co-star and producing partner Reese Witherspoon, Nicole began. "We did this because of our friendship, our creative union and our support of each other. And I love you," she said as her co-star watched, beaming. "Also, I want to say, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz, we sat at a table, pledged allegiance to each other and commitment to each other and this is ours to share. Wow. The power of women."