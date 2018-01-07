Issa Rae Made Her Public Plea to Cook Dinner for Barack & Michelle Obama at the 2018 Golden Globes

Hey, Barack and Michelle, ball's in your court!
Speaking with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes, Issa Rae made her plea to the former President and First Lady to allow herself and Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish to cook them dinner. Yes, you read that right.
The Insecure star, who is nominated for her work on the HBO comedy tonight, opened up about the admission she made during a December appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon regarding her desire to make a meal for the Obamas, saying she's still waiting for the call. "You know, it'll happen any day now because my phone has been on silent," she said. "I'm just waiting for the call, so they could've called. You know, they probably did call. So, we're just waiting. Tiffany's got the chicken batter ready, I've got the drinks. So Michelle and Barack, any day now. Sasha and Malia, they can come too. They're of age."
REX/Shutterstock
And should it happen, there just might be another guest at that very impressive dinner table. "If it happens, you're coming too," she told Giuliana.
Issa also let us in on her idea for her next memoir, after 2015's best-selling The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl, and while she may have been joking, we're think she may have a genius idea on her hands. "I think my next one would be called Where Do I Go From Here? What Do I Do? And then it would just be blank pages for people to fill it out and I'd read it," she joked. "Let other people let me know."
With season three of her hit show in the works and two more shows just sold to the cable network that she'll executive produce, as well all of her other projects, it may seem like the in-demand creator doesn't get any sleep. But she isn't sweating it just yet. "I'm not as bad as other people. I'm not like Ava DuVernay. I look at her and I'm like, 'Girl, when do you sleep?' I just hit her up yesterday, looking at her Insta story like, 'You are a beast. Do you sleep?' So if she can do it and Beyoncé can do it, I feel like I can do it."
