Kendall Jenner Stuns in Giambattista Valli Black Gown at 2018 Golden Globes

Kendall Jenner hit the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet in a black Giambattista Valli gown. The reality star kept with the all-black theme, standing in solidarity with the #TimesUp movement.

The oldest Jenner sister shared her support for the movement on her Twitter page and encouraged fans to donate to the Legal Defense Fund, "I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. Join me! Sign the statement of solidarity & donate to the @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund," Kendall wrote.

Kendall came without a date, but who needs a date when you're taking a stand and rocking a dress like that?!

Check out Kendall's red carpet look above.