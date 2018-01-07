EXCLUSIVE!

Kate Hudson Recalls "Getting Really Drunk" After 2001 Golden Globes Win

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 4:55 PM

Kate Hudson is taking a trip down memory lane.

The actress, who is presenting at the 2018 Golden Globes on Sunday, stopped to talk to Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet before heading inside to the ceremony. During the interview, Hudson talked about winning the Best Supporting Actress award at the 2001 Golden Globes for her work in Almost Famous.

"I was so nervous," Hudson told Seacrest. "I remember that I thought I would remember everything and I wrote it down on a piece of paper and I had to look at it."

Hudson also remembers being presented the award by Tom Cruise.

Kate Hudson, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"I was very excited that Tom Cruise got to give me the award, that was pretty cool," Hudson said.

And then there's one more thing Hudson remembers. "I remember getting really drunk, that was my night," she told Seacrest.

Earlier this week, Hudson took to Instagram to post a throwback photo of herself with Cruise after she won the award. "A little #FBF to when The Mav presented me with a Golden Globe #SeeYouSunday #AlmostFamous #ThatsRightIceManIAmDangerous," she captioned the pic.

Watch the video above to see Hudson talk about her 2001 award show experience and more!

