Armie Hammer Gushes About James Franco's Golden Globe Nominees Dinner

Armie Hammer spent time before the 2018 Golden Globes bonding with his fellow male actor nominees at a special pre-Globes guy's night.

The actor, who is nominated for his first Golden Globe, for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in Call Me by Your Name, posted on Instagram hours before the ceremony a photo of him at a dinner he said fellow nominee James Franco hosted for all of the actors nominated for a Golden Globe, calling it a "special evening I'm sure none of us will forget."

The photo shows Hammer, Franco and fellow actors such as Timothée Chalamet, Tom Hanks and Gary Oldman, who are all nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama, as well as Hugh Jackman, Ansel Elgort and Daniel Kaluuya, who are nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

"It just like humanized the entire thing," Hammer told E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

"We all sat in one table, a small table in a little quiet room, no press, no nothing," he said. "Everybody spoke. Everybody got to know each other and it was just an amazing night."

He said the guests picked a year and talked about what they were doing that year in their life.

"It was very cool," Hammer said.