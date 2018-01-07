Alicia Vikander Teases Tomb Raider "Surprises" at 2018 Golden Globes

Alicia Vikander just gave moviegoers a big reason to celebrate the upcoming Tomb Raider movie.

While appearing at the 2018 Golden Globes Sunday night, the actress stopped by Live From the Red Carpet where she couldn't help but tease what's to come in the blockbuster.

"This is much more an origins story. So this is kind of the story to see her becoming the very famous and well known action hero that we know her to be," Alicia shared with Giuliana Rancic. "I think it's going to be a lot of new elements and surprises for the fans too who already know the story very well."

The actress would also confirm that she has yet to meet Angelina Jolie.

But because the original Tomb Raider is also serving as a presenter tonight, this may be the night to make dreams come true.