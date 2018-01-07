Laurie Metcalf Says the Timing "Just Seemed Right" for a Roseanne Revival at 2018 Golden Globes

Laurie Metcalf is having quite the year!
Not only is she nominated tonight for best supporting actress for her role in Lady Bird, but she's also reprising her role as Jackie Harris in the highly anticipated revival of Roseanne on ABC. That also happens to be the role that last brought her to the Globes red carpet in 1995.
"It was almost 25 years ago for supporting actress for Roseanne, so it's full circle, you know, coming back and doing the Roseanne reboot," Metcalf told E!'s Giuliana Rancic. "But it was certainly not like this back then."
Metcalf credits costar Sara Gilbert with the idea for the revival.
"She happened to call everybody, and everyone jumped on immediately because the timing just seemed right," she said.
Lady Bird has been one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year, and it's nominated for Best Picture (Comedy or Musical) while Saoirse Ronan is also nominated for Best Actress. Director Greta Gerwig's lack of a Best Director nomination is definitely considered one of the greatest snubs of the season so far, and Metcalf clearly agrees.
"Everybody feels so attached to it, you know. Everybody feels so personal about it," Metcalf said of the movie. "It started with Greta Gerwig just setting the mood with a wonderful script, and we all felt so protected and empowered by her on the set. You'd never know it was her solo directing debut. It was so well run. I think I'm pretty much spoiled for good now."
The Roseanne revival premieres Tuesday, March 27 on ABC.