Milo Ventimiglia Knows You Just Want a Hug, This Is Us Fans—and He's OK With That

Milo Ventimiglia knows that This Is Us fans only see Jack Pearson when they run into him these days.

Speaking with E! News' Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes, the actor opened up about what it's like when he encounters fans of the NBC series, which is up for Best TV Series—Drama at tonight's festivities, admitting that it's a bit hard to live up to the beloved patriarch's reputation.

"He's a good man. He does his best for his wife and his kids," he admitted. So, what do the fans want out of Jack, err, Milo?

"People ask for a lot of advice and generally, they just want a hug. They want a hug," he said. "So, I'm happy to give hugs and advice as best I can."