Michelle Williams Walks Golden Globes Carpet With #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke: "I Have Tears in My Eyes"

Michelle Williams was ready to make a statement at the Golden Globes.
The All the Money in the World walked the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet with Tarana Burke, the #MeToo movement founder, on Sunday, and she told E!'s Ryan Seacrest that Burke's work is the reason they were at the awards show.
"You know why we're here? We're here because of Tarana. You may think we're here because I was nominated for something but that's really not the case," Williams, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama, told Seacrest on the red carpet. "We're here because Tarana started a movement and she planted a seed years ago and it's grown and caught fire. She started the #MeToo movement."
Williams also got emotional when talking about her 12-year-old daughter Matilda, whom she had with the late Heath Ledger, and the impact Burke's movement will have on her future.
"I thought I would have to raise my daughter to learn how to protect herself in a dangerous world and I think because of the work Tarana has done and the work I am learning how to do, we actually have the opportunity to hand our children a different world," she said. "I am moved beyond measure to be standing next to this woman, I have tears in my eyes and a smile on my face."
For Burke, the senior director of the nonprofit Girls for Gender Equity, the experience of walking the red carpet alongside as part of the Time's Up initiative Williams was a "powerful" one.
"It's deeply humbling. This is something I started out of necessity and something that I thought my community needed and it's grown over the years, but I never could've envisioned it growing like this," she said. "But this moment is so powerful because we're seeing…collaboration between these two worlds that people don't usually put together and would most likely have us pitted against each other. It's really powerful to be on a red carpet tonight and for people like Michelle to be selfless enough to give their time so we can talk about our causes.
In addition to Williams, Meryl Streep also walked the red carpet with an activist, doing interviews alongside Ai-jen Poo, the executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA).
