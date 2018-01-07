Golden Globes 2018: All the Stars Who Wore Black

by Diana Nguyen | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 4:04 PM

ESC: Golden Globe Awards, Black Dresses

Getty Images / Shutterstock

Celebs who stand together shine together…even in black.

Ahead of the 2018 Golden Globes, a slew of stars took to social media to share why they were planning to wear the color in solidarity and support of the Time's Up movement, an initiative to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality across all industries. Stars like Kerry Washington, Ashley Judd and Mark Ruffalo tagged their explanations with #WhyWeWearBlack. While other notable names, fans and Hollywood stylists retweeted and regrammed a now-viral post that reads, "Why I wear black today? For equality and parity across all industries. For safety among every worker in every occupation. For inclusion of all women and marginalized people."

As the red carpet commenced, it was evident that the stars stood true to their word. Celebrity after celebrity wore their iteration of the dark hue. While it was a black sea of luxury labels, individualism was not lost. In fact, the night proved to be an opportunity to support a cause and also express personal style.

For instance, Kelly Clarkson opted for a black, off-the-shoulder Christian Sirano gown featuring a partial sequinned-trimmed neckline and one glittering gold sleeve, while This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson strutted down the red carpet in a long-sleeve sequined jumpsuit, complemented with her natural tresses and contrasted by a fire-engine red clutch.

To see how much more celebs brought their own flair to support the Time's Up movement, keep scrolling.

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

Chrissy Metz, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

REX/Shutterstock

Chrissy Metz

The This Is Us star complemented her black dress with sandals and a bold lip. 

Allison Janney, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Allison Janney

The West Wing veteran looked gorgeous in a black and white gown from Mario Dice's archive collection. 

Common, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Common

The tailoring on the musical artist's suit is perfection. 

Dakota Johnson, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dakota Johnson

The Fifty Shades Freed star's Gucci stunner was already amazing alone, but the metallic belt and train made it all the more eye-catching. 

Darren Criss, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Darren Criss

The actor took a refreshing chance on a wool suit with dark black lapels. 

Laura Dern, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Laura Dern

The Big Little Lies actress stunned in an embellished dress featuring an illusion neckline.

Caitriona Balfe, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Caitriona Balfe

The Outlander star's dress featured 3-D embellished florals and a ruched silhouette, which created texture all over the black ensemble. 

Dove Cameron, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image

Dove Cameron

The Disney star's metallic bow detail added the sweetest touch to her chic ensemble. 

Daniel Kaluuya, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya

The Get Out star opted for a grayish black tuxedo, shiny leather shoes and a Time's Up pin. 

Claire Foy, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Claire Foy

The queen looks with the times in a Stella McCartney suit. 

Tanika Ray, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Tanika Ray

The TV personality accented her one-shoulder dress with a handful of statement jewels. 

William H. Macy, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

William H. Macy

Even the Shameless star's button-down was black. Of course, he complemented his velvet tuxedo jacket with a Time's Up pin. 

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Blackish star's halter satin neckline on her Marc Jacobs dress matched perfectly with her statement headpiece. 

Kelly Clarkson, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson

The Grammy award singer wore an off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano gown featuring a golden sleeve.

Alexis Bledel, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Alexis Bledel

The Handmaid's Tale breakout star pushed the boundaries in an Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit with leaves seemingly wrapping around her. 

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The actress' romantic lace gown was modernized with her emerald-green earrings. 

Freddie Highmore, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Freddie Highmore

The Good Doctor star stood dapper in a classic, black tuxedo. 

Jeannie Mai, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jeannie Mai

The television personality rocked a mermaid-gown silhouette with a statement train. 

Alison Sudol, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Alison Sudol

The Fantastic Beasts star, who plays Queenie in the series, brought an interesting touch to her black dress by incorporating embroidered florals. 

Mario Lopez, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Mario Lopez

The television personality kept it simple in a classic black suit, skinny tie and white pocket square. 

Giuliana Rancic, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Giuliana Rancic

The E! Live From the Red Carpet host glittered in an all-sequined halter dress with a strategic cut-out. 

Jamie Chung, 2018 Golden Globes, Red Carpet Fashions

Chelsea Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Jamie Chung

The Once Upon a Time star paired a leather bustier top with a full tulle skirt featuring a cascading hem, from Ermanno Scervino.

RELATED ARTICLE: Kerry Washington, Ashley Judd, Mark Ruffalo and More Stars Share #WhyWeWearBlack for the 2018 Golden Globes

RELATED ARTICLE: Amanda de Cadenet Talks the Time's Up Movement's ''Celebration of Sisterhood'' at 2018 Golden Globes

