Golden Globes 2018: All the Stars Who Wore Black

Getty Images / Shutterstock
Getty Images / Shutterstock
Celebs who stand together shine together…even in black.
Ahead of the 2018 Golden Globes, a slew of stars took to social media to share why they were planning to wear the color in solidarity and support of the Time's Up movement, an initiative to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality across all industries. Stars like Kerry Washington, Ashley Judd and Mark Ruffalo tagged their explanations with #WhyWeWearBlack. While other notable names, fans and Hollywood stylists retweeted and regrammed a now-viral post that reads, "Why I wear black today? For equality and parity across all industries. For safety among every worker in every occupation. For inclusion of all women and marginalized people."
As the red carpet commenced, it was evident that the stars stood true to their word. Celebrity after celebrity wore their iteration of the dark hue. While it was a black sea of luxury labels, individualism was not lost. In fact, the night proved to be an opportunity to support a cause and also express personal style.
For instance, Kelly Clarkson opted for a black, off-the-shoulder Christian Sirano gown featuring a partial sequinned-trimmed neckline and one glittering gold sleeve, while This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson strutted down the red carpet in a long-sleeve sequined jumpsuit, complemented with her natural tresses and contrasted by a fire-engine red clutch.
To see how much more celebs brought their own flair to support the Time's Up movement, keep scrolling.
REX/Shutterstock
The This Is Us star complemented her black dress with sandals and a bold lip.
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The West Wing veteran looked gorgeous in a black and white gown from Mario Dice's archive collection.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The tailoring on the musical artist's suit is perfection.
Article continues below
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Fifty Shades Freed star's Gucci stunner was already amazing alone, but the metallic belt and train made it all the more eye-catching.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The actor took a refreshing chance on a wool suit with dark black lapels.
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Big Little Lies actress stunned in an embellished dress featuring an illusion neckline.
Article continues below
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The Outlander star's dress featured 3-D embellished florals and a ruched silhouette, which created texture all over the black ensemble.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Image
The Disney star's metallic bow detail added the sweetest touch to her chic ensemble.
Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Get Out star opted for a grayish black tuxedo, shiny leather shoes and a Time's Up pin.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The queen looks with the times in a Stella McCartney suit.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The TV personality accented her one-shoulder dress with a handful of statement jewels.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Even the Shameless star's button-down was black. Of course, he complemented his velvet tuxedo jacket with a Time's Up pin.
Article continues below
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The Blackish star's halter satin neckline on her Marc Jacobs dress matched perfectly with her statement headpiece.
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
The Grammy award singer wore an off-the-shoulder Christian Siriano gown featuring a golden sleeve.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The Handmaid's Tale breakout star pushed the boundaries in an Oscar de la Renta jumpsuit with leaves seemingly wrapping around her.
Article continues below
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actress' romantic lace gown was modernized with her emerald-green earrings.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Good Doctor star stood dapper in a classic, black tuxedo.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
The television personality rocked a mermaid-gown silhouette with a statement train.
Article continues below
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The Fantastic Beasts star, who plays Queenie in the series, brought an interesting touch to her black dress by incorporating embroidered florals.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
The television personality kept it simple in a classic black suit, skinny tie and white pocket square.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The E! Live From the Red Carpet host glittered in an all-sequined halter dress with a strategic cut-out.
Article continues below
Chelsea Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
The Once Upon a Time star paired a leather bustier top with a full tulle skirt featuring a cascading hem, from Ermanno Scervino.
RELATED ARTICLE: Kerry Washington, Ashley Judd, Mark Ruffalo and More Stars Share #WhyWeWearBlack for the 2018 Golden Globes
RELATED ARTICLE: Amanda de Cadenet Talks the Time's Up Movement's ''Celebration of Sisterhood'' at 2018 Golden Globes