Meryl Streep Speaks Out on Abuse in All Industries on 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Meryl Streep was joined by an important guest on the Golden Globes red carpet tonight.
Streep, who is nominated for best actress for her role in The Post, brought along Ai-jen Poo, who is the executive director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance (NDWA), to speak out about some of the most important messages being communicated at this year's Globes.
"I think people are aware, now, of a power imbalance, and it's something that leads to abuse," Streep explained to E!'s Ryan Seacrest. "It's led to abuse in our own industry, and it's led to abuse across the domestic workers' field of work. It's in the military, it's in Congress, it's everywhere. And we want to fix that. And we feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line dividing then from now."
"I hope people see the momentum and the energy and the fact that we're uniting across all industries and all communities standing together saying we all deserve work places where we're safe and our work is valued and we can live and work with dignity," Poo said when Seacrest asked what she hoped people would take away from tonight's show. "That's the future, and we have momentum, and we want to say to everyone that they should join us. This is a movement where there's space for everyone and there's a role for everyone."
In The Post, Streep plays Katharine Graham, who was head of her family's newspaper, The Washington Post, for more than 20 years. She says Graham would be "heartened" by the Time's Up movement.
"She was a pioneer," Streep said. She was the first head of a Fortune 500 company, but she, all through her life, didn't have the courage and the conviction that she deserved to be where she was, and our film is about her finding her voice in a particular moment when it changed history, and I think she'd be over the moon."