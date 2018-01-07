Stranger Things Cast Can't Reveal Any Season 3 Scoop at the 2018 Golden Globes

The cast of Stranger Things is no stranger to an award show red carpet, but it was new for season two addition Sadie Sink.

"This is my first Golden Globes," Sink told E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. "But what a good Golden Globes to be at."

"I'm interested to see everyone in black and their different take on it. I think it's great," Sink said.

Sink, who plays tomboy Max on the Netflix series, said it's different than what she usually sees at home. "I imagined it to be a lot crazier. Everyone is really calm and collected," she said. Everyone is calm and collected except her cast members Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp.