Nick Jonas Was "Shocked" by First Golden Globe Nomination

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 3:41 PM

The year 2018 is starting out super strong for Nick Jonas: He is nominated for his first Golden Globe.

The singer was all smiles on the red carpet at the 2018 Golden Globes, hours away from finding out if he will take home a statuette for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for his song "Home" from the animated comedy film Ferdinand.

Jonas told E! News' Ryan Seacrest that he was "shocked" when he found out he was nominated for a Golden Globe.

"I didn't expect it at all and I woke up to my friend banging on my door to wake me up with the good news and I actually thought there was an issue, that something was bad, something bad happened, but all was good and I've been kind of on cloud nine ever since," he said.

Jonas made similar comments to E! News last month.

"This year so far has just been a dream," Jonas told Seacrest. "A dream come true."

