Kelly Clarkson Freaks Out Over Meeting Meryl Streep at the 2018 Golden Globes

Kelly Clarkson is already having a great night at the 2018 Golden Globes...

She got to meet Meryl Streep!

Yes, the "Love So Soft" singer just made a dream come true that she's had since she was 8 years old, meeting the award-winning actress after chatting with Ryan Seacrest on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.

As she was walking down from the platform, Streep happened to be on her way up alongside several other important women—including Michelle Williams(who adorably photobombed their moment), the director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance Ai-jen Poo and the #MeToo founder Tarana Burke.

The moment was powerful and sweet as Streep embraced Clarkson with a big hug and a kiss on the cheek, setting the tone for a night that's all about exactly that: Women encouraging women.