How to Apply a 3-Minute Hair Mask for Red Carpet Shine

One look at celebs on last night's red carpet, and all you're thinking is, How do I get my hair to look like that?
Good news and bad news: Shiny, silky hair doesn't just happen, but it's actually more achievable than you think. "In order to create a beautiful, healthy red carpet look, it all starts in the shower with wet hair," divulges celeb hairstylist Riawna Capri.
Yes, a good shampoo and conditioner is a must, but what's really going to liven up brittle winter locks is the incorporation of this game-changing hair mask: L'Oréal Elvive Total Repair 5 Damage Erasing Balm.
If you apply this extra-nourishing almond protein hair mask weekly, for one to three extra minutes in the shower, glossy-hair benefits will be reaped.
But slow your roll. If you think you can slap on a hair mask and call it day, there's a little more to it than that. For Riawna's celeb tips on applying a hair mask and reviving lackluster strands, follow along below!
Once you've shampooed and conditioned (we're big fans of L'Oréal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Repairing Shampoo and Conditioner), apply the damage-erasing balm on clean, wet hair. "Always apply a hair mask on a clean palette. This product works so well, you don't want to block the treatment with dirty hair buildup," explains Riawna.
Finger comb the balm evenly through your hair until all strands are coated from roots to ends. "How much you use depends on how much hair you have. The goal is make sure your hair is evenly saturated throughout, where you can feel every single hair strand being coated," elaborates the pro.
Once your strands are fully coated, use a shower-safe plastic brush with tiny bristles to gently comb out any knots.
Tightly wrap your hair into a low bun and secure. (You can also use a shower cap if you have one.) "Whatever you do, you just want to make sure the product stays put as you shower so you can get maximum reparative benefits," Riawna explains.
Leave the mask on for one to three minutes before washing it out with cold water. "Using cold water, instead of warm, to rinse it out helps seal the product into the hair cuticle for maximum shine," our pro notes.
If you plan to blow dry your hair, towel dry wet, clean hair and apply L'Oréal Paris Elvive Total Repair 5 Protein Recharge Treatment from mid-shafts to ends and don't rinse out. "Not only will this leave-in cream protect against up to 450 degrees of heat styling, it will keep your hair moisturized and your style frizz-free," says the celeb stylist.
Because, truly: If it isn't shiny, silky and smooth, why even leave the house?