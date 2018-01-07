Bella Thorne Says She Was Sexually Abused Until Age 14

Bella Thorne opened up about her past sexual abuse on Sunday while voicing her support for the anti-sexual misconduct Time's Up fundraising campaign.

The 20-year-old former star of the Disney Channel series Shake It Up had last month tweeted a response to a person's comment and confirmed that she was molested as a child, noting that Disney had nothing to do with it. On Sunday, she wrote on Instagram, "I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again."

"Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did," she said. "But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup"