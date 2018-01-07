Golden Globes 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion as the Stars Arrive

Golden Globes 2018 Arrivals Gallery

All is about to be revealed at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Not just the winners, though the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves to celebrate the newest, edgiest shows on TV, which always makes for an exciting night. And whoever wins on the movie side has just taken a promising step toward winning an Oscar in March.

First, however, the stars of film and TV—and, increasingly nowadays, both—will walk the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in a hotly anticipated parade of glamour. But while some years have been all about jewel tones, or ethereal pinks and nudes, or who's pushing the envelope with pants or plunging necklines, this year all eyes will be on the women in black.