Selena Gomez Revisits Childhood Texas Home: It "Could Have Been Better Than My Life Today"

selenagomez / Instagram
Selena Gomez got a strong whiff of nostalgia this weekend.
The songstress took a walk down memory lane—figuratively and literally—when she visited her childhood home in Grand Prairie, Texas. In a photo shared on social media on Saturday night, the star took a seat on the house's front steps for some reflection.
"The home I grew up in, from birth to 13... (no one was home when I knocked this time lol) I visit this place every chance I get," she wrote online. The now-25 year old would go on to land her breakout role on Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place two years later.
The star was clearly pondering her life's course as she made a poignant admission.
"In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I'm grateful for a voice that can enable change today," she noted. "Even when I don't know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you."
Of course, Gomez never lost touch of her Texas roots. She later purchased a mansion in Fort Worth around 2015 to be able to spend time with her family, but ultimately put it up for sale in February 2017 because of her schedule.
"She is so busy, she ended up only spending holidays there," her real estate agent told a local real estate website. "Her work schedule takes her all over the place. But she really loved hanging out with her family in that media room."
She might not own a physical house in her native state anymore, but not to fret. As the saying goes, home is where the heart is.