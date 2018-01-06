Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus Are Totally Twinning on Date

They're totally twinsies!

Arriving via his motorcycle, Ben Affleck took girlfriend Lindsay Shookus to survey a new residential construction site in Brentwood, Calif. The couple laughed, smiled and joked around on Friday. The two appear to be so much on the same page that they're even matching now!

For the outing, the superstar actor donned a leather jacket, grey sweater and jeans. Meanwhile, his lady love, who is a producer for Saturday Night Live, opted for a bit of the same as her leading man, rocking a black leather jacket, grey sweater and black jeans. The matching smiles were a bonus too!

During the construction stop, Affleck pointed out different things and appeared to show the 37-year-old around the property, which is in the same neighborhood as ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The under-the-radar twosome came out in the open last July, and haven't been hiding their love since. They've been spotted all over Los Angeles and New York City in recent months.

