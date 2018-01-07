How You Can Be on Tonight's Golden Globes 2018 Red Carpet Without Leaving Your Couch

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Jan. 7, 2018 6:00 AM

Presented by AT&T

Kylie Gayer / E!

Today's the big day, 2018 Golden Globes day to be more specific, and we've only got one question for you. Are you ready?

No, we didn't suddenly mistake you for a celebrity scheduled to walk the red carpet (sorry). But we do expect you to be there—let us explain. 

Hopefully by now you've already downloaded the E! News app (available here: iOS App Store or here: Google Play Store), and figured out that you can be at the Globes, amongst the celebs, without even leaving your house.

Sounds like a dream come true? It kind of is, thanks to the E! Live 360 experience presented by AT&T.

Imagine this real-life scenario: It's Sunday, you stayed out late last night and you're not feeling particularly inspired to get off the couch and dressed for the day. Instead, you order takeout, grab a cozy blanket and open the E! News app on your phone or tablet.

From there, you can access the E! Live 360 experience, where you're instantly transported to the Beverly Hilton Hotel right alongside your favorite A-listers. 

Of course, you can switch views between the Fashion Cam, the Arrivals Cam and the E! Studio Cam, so you'll see the red carpet action from all angles. And if you happen to be at the gym, out to brunch, or anywhere else on this beautiful Sunday? Lucky for you, you can tune in from wherever you are.

Sunday Funday, indeed.

