Laura Dern, Billie Lourd and More Kick Off Golden Globes Weekend at Moet Moment Film Festival

Let's get Golden Globes weekend started out right!

On Friday night, Laura Dern, Billie Lourd, Jamie Chung and more stores turned out for the official launch of Moët & Chandon's third Annual Moët Moment Film Festival at Poppy in West Hollywood, Calif.

The fête honored this year’s MMFF lead judges, Dern and Lourd, who just so happened to be co-stars in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Some of the other stars in attendance were Alexis Knapp (Pitch Perfect), Pollyanna McIntoch (The Walking Dead), Amanda Brugel, Danielle Campbell, and Kelsey Asbille, Broderick Hunter (Insecure), Nolan Funk, Jon Tenney and others.

The hoi polloi hobnobbed and sipped Moët & Chandon from golden goblets while dancing to beats by DJ Anthony Pisano.

Check out the dazzling affair...

Laura Dern, Billie Lourd, Moet Moment Film Festival

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon

Laura Dern & Billie Lourd

The festival's judges dazzled at the exclusive party.

Billie Lourd, Moet Moment Film Festival

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon

Billie Lourd

The ingenue celebrates the 3rd annual Moet Moment Film Festival to kick off Golden Globes week at Poppy on Jan. 5, 2018 in Los Angeles.

Alexis Knapp, Moet Moment Film Festival

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon

Alexis Knapp

The Pitch Perfect star smiles wide in a thigh-high jumpsuit.

Broderick Hunter, Moet Moment Film Festival

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon

Broderick Hunter

The actor hits up the Moet & Chandon party to celebrate the 3rd annual Moet Moment Film Festival at Poppy on Jan. 5, 2018.

Caroline Daur, Nolan Gerard Funk, Moet Moment Film Festival

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon

Caroline Daur and Nolan Gerard Funk

The Awkward actor was anything but at the Moet's party on Friday night.

Diana Madison, Moet Moment Film Festival

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon

Diana Madison

The TV personality went for a jumpsuit at the festive fete.

Jamie Chung, Moet Moment Film Festival

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon

Jamie Chung

The actress smiles wide in blue and gold at the Moet bash.

Laura Dern, Moet Moment Film Festival

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon

Laura Dern

The Big Little Lies actress strikes a pose in a striking blue dress.

