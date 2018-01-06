The Mindy Project's Fortune Feimster Is Engaged

The Mindy Project star and comedienne Fortune Feimster is engaged to her partner, Jacquelyn Smith.

The two announced the news on Instagram on Friday. Feinster recently proposed to Smith during a trip to Big Sur, California. And The Mindy Project creator and star Mindy Kaling has offered to officiate their wedding!

"After two and a half years with my beautiful lady, she's officially my feyoncé," Feimster wrote, alongside a photo of the two on their trip, with Smith sporting a diamond engagement ring.

"A few days ago Fortune asked me to join her on a magical adventure to Big Sur....yes, yes, a thousand times yes. #engaged," Smith wrote, alongside a pic showing her kissing her new fiancée.