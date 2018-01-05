Corey Feldman Made a ''Promise'' to Corey Haim to Expose Alleged Sexual Abuse

Corey Feldman says he won't rest until his "promise" to Corey Haim is fulfilled.

E! News' Melanie Bromley sat down with the 46-year-old Gooines star for a revealing interview about his ongoing crusade to expose alleged sexual abuse in Hollywood. Before Haim's death in 2010, Feldman claims his close friend asked him to shed light on the abuse he says they endured while working as child actors.

In Feldman's words, "Corey asked me to make sure that if he died before me that his story was told. I am doing exactly that… The only thing left is he wants people to know who the assailant was, and I hope to God that one day that story can be told, too."

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in November, Feldman identified Jon Grissom as the man who molested him. Grissom never commented publicly on the accusations.