Here's an Update on American Horror Story and All the Other Upcoming Ryan Murphy Shows

To help you (and maybe him) keep track of his many shows both current and future, we've compiled the updates he gave during the 2018 press tour on everything that's in the pipeline. There's even a small American Horror Story tease in there, along with tidbits on Feud, the Monica Lewinsky season of ACS and more!

The executive producer of American Horror Story, American Crime Story, Feud, 911, Pose, Ratched, and probably a few more was on hand during FX's winter press tour for multiple panels for multiple shows, and he even took a second to spill even more on shows he wasn't there to panel. Honestly, we don't know how this man sleeps or has any idea what's going on inside his own head.

9-1-1 Fox's newest procedural, a drama about 911 operators and responders which stars Connie Britton, Angela Bassett, and Peter Krause, premiered on January 3 to around 7 million viewers.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story The second installment in the ACS series will premiere January 17 on FX and stars Edgar Ramirez, Darren Criss, Penelope Cruz, and Ricky Martin.

Pose The drama exploring the world of ballroom culture, featuring the largest transgender cast on any TV show ever, will premiere this summer.

American Crime Story: Katrina Murphy confirmed that Katrina, with Sarah Paulson starring, will be the next installment of the American Crime Story series. While originally the season was supposed to tell a broader story about the disaster, it will now focus on Paulson as a doctor in a New Orleans hospital, and it will be based on the book Five Days At Memorial, by Sherri Fink. "We decided to do a more intimate version of that story that I think is probably much more intimate and topical," Murphy said, explaining that the new season would focus on the healthcare industry and disasters and global warming, which is important for any American Crime Story season. "It has to be something that works on a bigger social issue. I would never do Jon Benet Ramsay and I would never do the Menendez Brothers." "We'll probably shoot that in the fall," he said.

American Horror Story Season 8 AHS is heading into the future, but not too far. Only the next 10 or 20 years. "It's a projection story," Murphy said. That Coven/Murder House crossover likely won't happen until season nine or later, depending on actor schedules.

Feud: Charles and Diana Murphy says he's getting ready to cast the next installment in the Feud series, all about the marriage of Prince Charles and Diana, but he keeps pushing the show back because he has too many other shows going on. It should start shooting in the fall. And no, Murphy is not concerned with The Crown catching up to the time period and competing, but he does love The Crown and says it's the show he watches every time he's sick.

Ratched "Sarah Paulson is the lead. That's all we've done," Murphy said of the cast of the Nurse Ratched origin story, which is heading to Netflix. "The great thing about that show is that the first four seasons follow Sarah's origin story, like how did she become a Hannibal Lecter figure? What happened to her to make her do that?" Murphy continued. "It's also a feminist tale, because it starts in 1947 and it looks at the birth of a lot of things that are happening in our healthcare system, and th elast season of that show will be Sarah facing off against the Jack Nicholson character from [One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest]."