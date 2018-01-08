Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Open Up to Nia Jax About Their Struggles With Body Shaming on Total Divas

Nothing wrong with being confident!
On this week's episode of Total Divas, the ladies are getting ready to throw a Sex and the City themed party, which means they're going to need some new clothes. Brie Bella and Nikki Bella have made it their mission to get Nia Jax all glammed up for the big night.
After trying on some fabulous outfits, Nia has a little bit of trouble letting herself feel confident in them. "I just haven't been in this position to put myself out there in such a long time," Nia revealed through tears. "I feel confident in the outfit, but at the end of the day, being a bigger woman—a plus sized woman—I just feel vulnerable."
Luckily, Brie and Nikki were there to help her through her insecurities. "Rejection is scary, but we all get rejected," Nikki shared. "Everyone always called me the fat twin and I got body shamed like no other...I'll never forget when all the fans used to call us the Bella chins."
"The other day I was like, 'Brie I am so embarrassed. I wish I could just have surgery.' She's like, ‘Look at Birdie. You can see that Birdie is gonna have our chin,'" Nikki Revealed "She's like, ‘I don't ever want our daughter to hear us dissing ourselves. We have to be proud of who we are.'"
These ladies refuse to let others determine their self-worth, and they're hoping Nia can do the same. "She has the best energy, she's hilarious," Brie revealed about Nia. "It kills me that she feels that insecure, because any guy would be so lucky to have her."
Watch the ladies cheer each other on in the clip above!