Paul Haggis Accused of Rape and Sexual Misconduct by Multiple Women

The outlets said that one of the new accusers, also a publicist, claimed that in 1996, while working on a television show that Haggis produced, he allegedly tried to kiss her and when she resisted, he said, 'Do you really want to continue working?'" He then allegedly forced her to perform oral sex on him and raped her. Breest had made similar claims.

A third accuser said she met with Haggis at his Los Angeles office in the late '00s to pitch him a TV show idea and that during the meeting, he allegedly told her he had an arrangement with his wife to have extramarital relationships and then tried to kiss her. She said she ran out and he followed her but she managed to drive away.

A fourth woman claims that in 2015 in Canada, Haggis forcibly kissed her, then followed her into her taxi, rode with her to her apartment, paid the driver, chased her and kissed her again before she was able to get into her residence and shut the door. She said that over the next 24 hours, he sent her harassing text messages and that she soon blocked him.

Fox News said Haggis' lawyer said the filmmaker "denies these anonymous claims in whole."

"In a society where one of a person's fundamental rights is the ability to confront an accuser, that right has now been eviscerated when it comes to anyone being charged in the press with any sort of sexual misconduct," the attorney said. "Notably, no one has reached out to anyone on Mr. Haggis' team other than the press to report this. He views the fact that these reports appear to be spearheaded from the law-firm representing Ms. Breest, as a further tactic to try to harm him and continue their effort to obtain money. Mr. Haggis also questions whether Scientology has any role here, which he notes has been attacking him for years with false accusations. We reiterate our claim against Ms. Breest, and note again that we initiated the legal proceedings, not Ms. Breest."

E! News has also reached out to the Church of Scientology for comment.