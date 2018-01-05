Why the 2018 Golden Globes Awards Will Be Different Than Years Past

It's going to be a night to remember!

Awards shows are all about the glitz and glam, with a little dash of fun and excitement. While that still remains true, the 2018 Golden Globes will have a little more of a serious tone this year. For one, don't expect to see very many bold colored dresses on the red carpet, because many A-List ladies are joining forces and wearing black.

In fact, the ladies won't be the only ones. A lot of men in attendance are planning to stand in solidarity with their fellow actresses and wear all black as well. Which movie star even showed his support for the movement in an Instagram comment?