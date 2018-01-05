Why the 2018 Golden Globes Awards Will Be Different Than Years Past

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 5:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Milo Ventimiglia, 2018 AFI Awards

Milo Ventimiglia, Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Hit the AFI Awards

Golden Globe statuette

Tune In to E! This Sunday for Everything 2018 Golden Globes: Get the Scoop on Our Comprehensive Award Show Coverage!

ESC: Margot Robbie

Why Margot Robbie's Red Carpet Style Is Generating Major Buzz

It's going to be a night to remember! 

Awards shows are all about the glitz and glam, with a little dash of fun and excitement. While that still remains true, the 2018 Golden Globes will have a little more of a serious tone this year. For one, don't expect to see very many bold colored dresses on the red carpet, because many A-List ladies are joining forces and wearing black

In fact, the ladies won't be the only ones. A lot of men in attendance are planning to stand in solidarity with their fellow actresses and wear all black as well. Which movie star even showed his support for the movement in an Instagram comment? 

Watch

Seth Meyers Talks Hosting 2018 Golden Globes

Find out all of the details in the clip above! 

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! Shows , Golden Globes , 2018 Golden Globes , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.