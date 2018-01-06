Saturday Savings: Charlize Theron's Weekend Sweater Is 35% Off

It's Saturday—what are you wearing?

If you're sporting some variation of a cozy top, you're not alone. Believe it or not, it's not always high fashion over function. Even A-listers like Charlize Theron want to live comfortably, too. Case in point: The Atomic Blonde star wore an oversize top while leaving a spa this week. The actress may have tried to stay incognito behind oversize, tortoiseshell sunglasses, but we couldn't help notice how simply functional and versatile her shirt was. There was just enough slouch for comfort, the sleeves were fitted but not too tight and the sculpted hem is formal enough to wear out in public and just breezy enough for hours on the couch binge-watching Netflix's Mindhunter (of which Charlize serves as an executive producer).

Not to mention, the blonde bombshell's wardrobe essential is now 35 percent off, marked down from $78 to $50.