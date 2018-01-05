Figure Skater Jimmy Ma's "Turn Down for What" Performance Sparks Social Media Frenzy

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 4:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Cardi B, Bruno Mars

Bruno Mars Praises Cardi B: "You Possess Something That Can't Be Taught"

Justin Timberlake, Filthy, Video

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: Inside Their Power Couple Renaissance

Justin Timberlake, Filthy, Video

Our Favorite Twitter Reactions to Justin Timberlake's ''Filthy''

Jimmy Ma, U.S. Figure Skating Championships

AP Photo/Ben Margot

Jimmy Ma's ice skating performance has gone viral.

The 22-year-old figure skater is receiving a lot of attention on social media after his U.S. Figure Skating Championships performance on Jan. 4. For part of Jimmy's performance, he chose to skate to DJ Snake's "Propaganda," then about two minutes in, the song changed to DJ Snake and Lil Jon's song, "Turn Down for What."

"Jimmy Ma brings it at U.S. Figure Skating Championships," Nick Zaccardi wrote on Twitter, along with a clip of Jimmy's skating routine. In the video, which has already received thousands of views, you can hear the crowd go wild as the song starts to play.

Read

Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Has a Very Special Ice Skating Teacher—Michelle Kwan

Though he finished in 11th place, after seeing the performance, social media is showing major love for Jimmy. And Jimmy has even caught the attention of DJ Snake and Lil Jon, both either liking or retweeting articles about his performance!

Take a look at some of social media's reactions below:

What do you think about Jimmy's performance?

Sound off in the comments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sports , Viral , Lil Jon , Apple News , Music , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.