Meghan Trainor Dishes on 20-Pound Weight Loss and Wedding Plans

Between getting engaged and becoming a judge on Fox's new show The Four: Battle For Stardom, Meghan Trainoris already rockin' it in 2018.

E! News talked to the "All About That Bass" singer at the Fox Winter TCA red carpet in Pasadena on Thursday.

Trainor gushed, "I'm engaged!" She then pointed to her fiancé Daryl Sabara and continued to say, "This is my guy, he's right there! He's so cute and he made all my dreams come true. I felt like a true princess... I'm so happy."

Now that Sabara popped the question, everyone is curious to know when the couple will set their big day.

"I'm like, were just going to enjoy this for a long time and work and just plan it out so it's perfect," Trainor told E! News.