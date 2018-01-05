Yara Shahidi Masters '90s Style & More Best Dressed of the Week

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images
Even in 2018, the nostalgia trend is still going strong.
Mom jeans, crop tops and all your other favorite '90s styles are here to stay, but if you aren't from that decade, can you still pull off the look? Yara Shahidi says yes. The gen-Z star has been killing it on the promo circuit for her spin-off show, Grown-ish. Between turns in a Claudia Li jumpsuit and 3.1 Phillip Lim flouncy dress over a white button-down, the 17-year-old star stopped by The View in comfy ensemble that would make Lisa Turtle and Kelly Kapowski proud.
Yara offset a muted white, red and blue, vertically striped top with high-waist, cropped trousers in the same color palette. An oversize Opening Ceremony reversible coat brought everything together for a college-ready vibe.
Tracee Ellis Ross also joined her fictional daughter in throwback dressing this week, opting for a disco-inspired jumpsuit that surely turned heads. While Tracee and Yara chose to look to the past for their outfit inspirations, other stars kept things relatively modern and cold-weather friendly.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images
Glow girl, glow. The Black-ish star was Studio 54 incarnate in a sparkling, eye-catching pre-fall 2018 Balmain jumpsuit at W Magazine's Celebration of its ‘Best Performances' Portfolio and the Golden Globes.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
If you haven't been paying attention to the Lady Bird star's styling creds lately, the time is now. She's been turning heads, especially in this dual-toned Gucci number at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala, and will probably continue to do so all award season long.
Kimberly White/WireImage
Ready to join the ranks? It doesn't matter what the Once Upon a Time star wears underneath, her army-green coat featuring pleated sleeves makes a stylish statement.
TheStewartofNY/GC Images
The Fifty Shades Freed star mastered the equation to a versatile winter ensemble: cozy shearling jacket + comfy thigh-high boots + snug beanie = warm perfection.
TheStewartofNY/Getty Images
Color her pretty! The Grown-ish star taught a master class in color-blocking, wearing a Thom Brown top and trousers and coordinating the ensemble with a red Opening Ceremony reversible coat.
Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock
Is it Valentine's Day already? The Wonder Woman star would have us believing so, wearing a pink Oscar de la Renta cropped suit and contrasting, embellished red bustier to Variety's Creative Impact Awards.
Donato Sardella/Getty Images
The True Detective actress was far from mellow in a yellow Brandon Maxwell ensemble worn to a W Magazine party. The sleeve and pant hems are exaggerated but also very flattering.
Which look did you like best?
