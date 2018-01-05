Golden Globe Awards 2018: See the Stars Celebrate Ahead of the Big Night

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Margot Robbie

Why Margot Robbie's Red Carpet Style Is Generating Major Buzz

Jennifer Lopez

Golden Globes Glambot Pose-Off: Vote for Your Favorite Celeb Ever!

2018 Golden Globes

Golden Globes 2018 Will Be Live-Streamed

Brooklynn Prince, Gal Gadot, W Magazine, 2018 Golden Globes Party Pics

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine

With the 2018 Golden Globe Awards just a few days away, the stars are ready to celebrate. 

As nominees gear up to potentially hear their name called on Sunday night, some of Hollywood's most prominent faces on the big and small screens are gathering all around Hollywood to honor some seriously good performances. 

Whether they're posing for photos at W Magazine's soirée or mingling at Showtime's bash, your favorite celebrities are counting down to the annual ceremony in style. 

Photos

Golden Globes 2018 Party Pics

James Franco, Emilia Clarke, W Magazine, 2018 Golden Globes Party Pics

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for W Magazine

Thanks to the pre-ceremony events, stars get the chance to meet some of the actors and actresses they admire and squeeze in some time to catch up with friends amid the hustle and bustle of the season. Plus, it's a reason to get all dressed up!

See the stars as they smile on the red carpets, share some laughs inside the gatherings and officially kick off another award season in E! News' photo gallery here. 

Meanwhile, the countdown is on to the main event on Sunday at 8 p.m.ET on NBC, hosted by Seth Meyers

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Golden Globes , Golden Globes , Red Carpet , , Top Stories , Apple News , Awards
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.