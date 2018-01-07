Khloe Kardashian Has Some Big Surprises for These Revenge Body Participants on the Season Two Premiere: Watch the Recap!

Khloe Kardashian is kicking off the second season of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian with some big surprises for her first two participants.

Sunday night's premiere started with Ken, an aspiring fashion blogger who has been struggling to balance his social media persona and his real life.

"I don't even know who I am anymore. I lost myself through the lies and manipulation," Ken confessed.

Khloe set Ken up with trainer Corey Calliet. Ken ran out of the boxing gym after seeing the celebrity trainer in the ring, but after a few minutes, he pulled it together and faced his fears.