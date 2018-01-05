Donald Glover Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Girlfriend Michelle

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 2:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
2018 Golden Globes

#MeToo New York Times Commercial Will Air During 2018 Golden Globes

Cole Sprouse

Here's What Happened When Cole Sprouse Caught a Fan Googling Him

Child Star Jon Paul Steuer Dead at Age 33

Donald Glover, 2017 Emmy Awards

Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Donald Glover's 2018 is off to a pretty great start. 

The Atlanta star revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he and girlfriend Michelle recently welcomed their second child together. Glover shared at FX's TCA, "She's great. She's good. Baby's born, so she's happier now."

Glover, who also raps under the pseudonym Childish Gambino, let it slip at the 2017 Emmys that his longtime partner was pregnant with baby No. 2.

"I want to thank Michelle, my partner, you love me even with how crazy I get," he said while accepting the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award. "I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son, we're listening to Stevie tonight."

In 2016, E! News confirmed that the couple had welcomed a son named Legend

Photos

2017 Celebrity Babies

Donald Glover

Splash News

In an interview with E! News the multi hyphenate celeb said he loved to play music for his baby-to-be. "I put it on the headphones and then put it on the belly, and just listen up," Glover explained. "It's a good feeling!"

Both personally and professionally, it's been a pretty exciting time for Glover. He made Emmys history as the first black star to win the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series category last September, and will voice the role of Simba in the upcoming Lion King remake

Fans will also see Childish Gambino take the stage for a performance at this month's 2018 Grammy Awards. Glover is nominated for five awards, including Album of the Year for Awaken! My Love and Record of the Year for "Redbone." 

E! News has reached out to his rep for comment. 

Congratulations to the entire family!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Donald Glover , Apple News , Babies , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.