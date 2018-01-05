Golden Globes 2018 Will Be Live-Streamed

The 2018 Golden Globes will be live-streamed this year!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Golden Globes to be live-streamed for the first time ever this Sunday, Jan. 7. With the 2018 award season kicking off this weekend with the Golden Globe Awards, viewers will now have more options for how they can watch the show.

For the viewers who have streaming services such as DirecTV Now, Fubo TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation Vue, Century Link Stream or YouTube TV, you will now be able to watch the Golden Globes on Sunday via the NBC live stream.