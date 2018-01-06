7 Things You Need to Know Before the 2018 Golden Globes

It's almost time for the 2018 Golden Globes!
The award show takes place this Sunday night at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. This year is particularly special because it marks the Golden Globes' 75th anniversary. So, there will be a lot to celebrate.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association—the organization that votes for the winners—already announced the nominees back in December. However, there's still so much more viewers need to know before the winners are revealed.
So before you pop the popcorn or uncork the champagne, check out this list and read the seven key facts you need to know before tomorrow's big show. You'll be glad you did.
1. Seth Meyers is hosting
The Late Night host will serve as M.C. for the evening. Meyers already rolled out the red carpet on Thursday. Now, all that's left to do is host the show. No pressure.
In terms of material, Meyers plans to address Hollywood's current climate but still celebrate stars' big achievements.
"We want to make sure we address it but we also want to make sure we move on and celebrate all of the work everybody did this year, too," he tells E! News. "So, it's going to be about a tone and a balance. But, you know, these things are never easy, whether it's a year like this or a year that's more, sort of, normal, and you just try to approach it with as much intelligence as possible."
While this will be Meyers' first time running the Golden Globes, he's hardly a hosting newbie. In addition to hosting his late night talk show, he hosted the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards.
2. Attendees will enjoy a multi-course dinner—and a signature drink
Hopefully, the nominees will come hungry because The Beverly Hilton's executive chef Alberico Nunziata is cooking up a multi-course dinner. The stars will start off with a burrata appetizer served with olives, garlic flowers and vegetables. Then, they'll enjoy Chilean sea bass served with beet and parmesan risotto for the entrée. As for dessert, executive pastry chef Thomas Henzi will serve guests a treat called the Efendi, which consists of Frangelico crème brûlée and mousse.
Celebrities will also sip the night's signature champagne cocktail—The Moët 75.
3. Everything will be coming up roses
Especially when it comes to the décor. Mark Held from the florist Mark's Garden tells E! News the centerpieces will consist of red roses to represent the red carpet and gold-toned roses to represent the Golden Globe statue. The centerpieces will also feature diamond-like accents in honor of the award show's diamond anniversary. According to Held, more than 10,000 roses were used to create the centerpieces. The flowers were also grown in Ecuador.
4. The Shape of Water and Big Little Lies are in the lead
When it comes to nominated films, The Shape of Water is in the lead with seven nominations, including one for Best Motion Picture (Drama). Sally Hawkins is also a contender for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) and Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer are both in the running for Best Supporting Actor and Actress, respectively.
As for TV's biggest players, Big Little Lies is in the lead with six nominations, including Best TV Movie or Limited Series. Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are both up for Best Actress in a Limited-Series or TV Movie and Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley are both nominated for Best Supporting Actress.
5. Oprah Winfrey is being honored
That's right. The talk show queen will receive the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award. Past winners of this award include Audrey Hepburn, Denzel Washington, George Clooney, Woody Allen and Jodie Foster.
6. There will be lots of signs of solidarity
Word has been spreading about Time's Up—a movement launched by leaders in the entertainment industry that promotes equality and safety in the workplace and fights against sexual harassment. Several celebrities, both men and women, will be showing their support for the initiative. For instance, Witherspoon and fellow Time's Up supporter Eva Longoria will be walking the red carpet together to show a united front. In addition, celebrities will wear Time's Up pins and black dresses to promote the movement.
7. The big show starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC
Didn't get an invitation to the big event? Don't worry! You can still get a front-row seat by tuning into the award show Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT on NBC. Also, don't forget to tune into E! to see the stars walk the red carpet.