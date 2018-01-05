See Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Cutest Pics of Baby Gunner Stone

Parenthood looks good on Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt.

The married former Hills stars welcomed their first child, son Gunner Stone, almost exactly three months ago and the two have never looked happier. Tired, yes, but happy.

Heidi and Spencer have since shared a slew of adorable photos and videos of their baby boy on Instagram and Snapchat. And he is well on his way to becoming a star outside of social media—when he was less than 1 month old, he went on his first audition.

Of course, with parenthood come milestone challenges; At three months old, babies often begin pre-teething and could also be in the midst of a colicky phase, both of which make them awaken more often and make Mom and Dad very, very exhausted.

"He's having a hard time and he's waking up like, every hour," Heidi said on Snapchat on Thursday. "A lot of people have said to me, 'Oh, it gets easier as he gets older.' That's not my experience so far. Actually, I think when he was younger, he would sleep more through the night and I think now, I don't know what's going on. It's intense...I've tried everything. He just doesn't want to sleep."