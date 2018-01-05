Haylie Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Haylie Duff is pregnant!

The 32-year-old actress is expecting her second child with Matt Rosenberg, she announced on Instagram Friday. "Round 2! Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly! #FamilyOf4," she captioned a photo of her daughter. Baby No. 2 means that they will now be a family of four! The couple welcomed a daughter named Ryan on May 11, 2015.

"Haylie Duff and fiancé Matt Rosenberg welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Monday, May 11 in Los Angeles, CA," Duff's rep told us at the time. "Both mom and baby are doing great! Haylie and Matt are thrilled to finally meet their baby girl and become a family of three."