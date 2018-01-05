2018 Producers Guild Award Nominations: The Full List of Film and TV Nominees

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the film and TV nominations for the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Friday.

Fans may notice that Wonder Woman has received a nomination in The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures category. The film starring Gal Gadot was left off of the 2018 Golden Globe nominations list entirely.

There was also a tie in the film category. So, for the first time, the PGA presented 11 film nominees.

During the 2018 ceremony, the PGA will present a number of special honors. For instance, Ava DuVernay is set to receive the Visionary Award, and the film Get Out will receive the Stanley Kramer Award. Donna Langley will also receive the Milestone Award; Ryan Murphy will receive the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television and Charles Roven will receive with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures.

All of the other winning producers will be announced Saturday Jan. 20 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles—the same location as this year's Golden Globes.

To see all of the contenders, check out the full nominee list below.