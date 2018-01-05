2018 Producers Guild Award Nominations: The Full List of Film and TV Nominees

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 10:12 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Matt Rosenberg, Haylie Duff, Ryan

Haylie Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 2

This Is Us

2018 TV Schedule: When All the New Shows and Returning Favorites Premiere

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Goes Topless, Shows Off Booty in NSFW Bed Pic

Wonder Woman, Patty Jenkins

Clay Enos/ TM & © DC Comics

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the film and TV nominations for the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Friday.

Fans may notice that Wonder Woman has received a nomination in The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures category. The film starring Gal Gadot was left off of the 2018 Golden Globe nominations list entirely.

There was also a tie in the film category. So, for the first time, the PGA presented 11 film nominees.

During the 2018 ceremony, the PGA will present a number of special honors. For instance, Ava DuVernay is set to receive the Visionary Award, and the film Get Out will receive the Stanley Kramer Award. Donna Langley will also receive the Milestone Award; Ryan Murphy will receive the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television and Charles Roven will receive with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures.

All of the other winning producers will be announced Saturday Jan. 20 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles—the same location as this year's Golden Globes. 

To see all of the contenders, check out the full nominee list below.

Read

2018 SAG Awards Nominations: The Full List of Film and TV Nominees

Margot Robbie, I Tonya, Tonya Harding

Neon

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:

The Big Sick

Producers: Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel

Call Me By Your Name

Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Marco Morabito

Dunkirk

Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan

Get Out

Producers: Sean McKittrick & Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jason Blum, Jordan Peele

I, Tonya

Producers: Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley 

Lady Bird

Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Evelyn O'Neill

Molly's Game

Producers: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Matt Jackson 

The Post

Producers: Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger

The Shape Of Water

Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Producers: Graham Broadbent & Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh

Wonder Woman

Producers: Charles Roven & Richard Suckle, Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder

Coco

Disney/Pixar

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures: 

The Boss Baby

Producer: Ramsey Naito

Coco

Producer: Darla K. Anderson

Despicable Me 3

Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy

Ferdinand

Producers: Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson

The Lego Batman Movie

Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:

Chasing Coral

Producers: Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes

City of Ghosts

Producer: Matthew Heineman 

Cries from Syria

Producers: Evgeny Afineevsky, Den Tolmor, Aaron I. Butler

Earth: One Amazing Day

Producer: Stephen McDonogh

Jane

*This film is still in the process of being vetted for producer eligibility this year. 

Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower

*This film is still in the process of being vetted for producer eligibility this year. 

The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee

Producers: Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt

Read

2018 Golden Globes Nominations: The Full List of Film and TV Nominees

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

The producers of the programs in the following six categories are still being vetted for 2018 award eligibility.

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:

Big Little Lies (Season 1)

The Crown (Season 2)

Game of Thrones (Season 7)

The Handmaid's Tale (Season 1)

Stranger Things (Season 2)

Veep, 2017 Emmys

HBO

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy: 

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 9)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 1)

Master of None (Season 2)

Silicon Valley (Season 4)

Veep (Season 6)

Feud: Bette and Joan, Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange

FX

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:

Black Mirror (Season 4)

Fargo (Season 3)

FEUD: Bette and Joan (Season 1)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

Read

L.A. Film Critics Association Names Call Me by Your Name Best Picture: Read the Full List of Winners

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:

30 for 30 (Season 8)

60 Minutes (Season 50)

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 9, Season 10)

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Season 1, Season 2)

Spielberg

The Late Show Stephen Colbert

CBS

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Season 2)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Season 15)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 4)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 3)

Saturday Night Live (Season 43)

Top Chef

Bravo

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:

The Amazing Race (Season 29)

American Ninja Warrior (Season 9)

Lip Sync Battle(Season 3)

Top Chef (Season 14)

The Voice (Season 12, Season 13)

Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk

Ursula Coyote/AMC

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program: 

Better Call Saul's Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training (Season 1)

Carpool Karaoke (Season 1)

Humans of New York: The Series (Season 1)

National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts (Season 3)

Viceland at the Women's March (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:

 

All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams (Season 2)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Season 12)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 23)

SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (Season 3)

VICE World of Sports (Season 2)

 

The Award for Outstanding Children's Program:

 

Doc McStuffins (Season 4)

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2017

School of Rock (Season 3)

Sesame Street (Season 47)

SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 10, Season 11)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Wonder Woman , Awards
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.