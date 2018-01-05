2018 Producers Guild Award Nominations: The Full List of Film and TV Nominees

Clay Enos/ TM & © DC Comics
The Producers Guild of America (PGA) announced the film and TV nominations for the 29th Annual Producers Guild Awards on Friday.
Fans may notice that Wonder Woman has received a nomination in The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures category. The film starring Gal Gadot was left off of the 2018 Golden Globe nominations list entirely.
There was also a tie in the film category. So, for the first time, the PGA presented 11 film nominees.
During the 2018 ceremony, the PGA will present a number of special honors. For instance, Ava DuVernay is set to receive the Visionary Award, and the film Get Out will receive the Stanley Kramer Award. Donna Langley will also receive the Milestone Award; Ryan Murphy will receive the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television and Charles Roven will receive with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award in Theatrical Motion Pictures.
All of the other winning producers will be announced Saturday Jan. 20 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles—the same location as this year's Golden Globes.
To see all of the contenders, check out the full nominee list below.
Neon
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures:
The Big Sick
Producers: Judd Apatow, Barry Mendel
Call Me By Your Name
Producers: Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, Marco Morabito
Dunkirk
Producers: Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan
Get Out
Producers: Sean McKittrick & Edward H. Hamm, Jr., Jason Blum, Jordan Peele
I, Tonya
Producers: Bryan Unkeless, Steven Rogers, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley
Lady Bird
Producers: Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Evelyn O'Neill
Molly's Game
Producers: Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, Matt Jackson
The Post
Producers: Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger
The Shape Of Water
Producers: Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Producers: Graham Broadbent & Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh
Wonder Woman
Producers: Charles Roven & Richard Suckle, Zack Snyder & Deborah Snyder
Disney/Pixar
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:
The Boss Baby
Producer: Ramsey Naito
Coco
Producer: Darla K. Anderson
Despicable Me 3
Producers: Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy
Ferdinand
Producers: Lori Forte, Bruce Anderson
The Lego Batman Movie
Producers: Dan Lin, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures:
Chasing Coral
Producers: Jeff Orlowski, Larissa Rhodes
City of Ghosts
Producer: Matthew Heineman
Cries from Syria
Producers: Evgeny Afineevsky, Den Tolmor, Aaron I. Butler
Earth: One Amazing Day
Producer: Stephen McDonogh
Jane
*This film is still in the process of being vetted for producer eligibility this year.
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower
*This film is still in the process of being vetted for producer eligibility this year.
The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee
Producers: Teddy Kunhardt, George Kunhardt
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO
The producers of the programs in the following six categories are still being vetted for 2018 award eligibility.
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Drama:
Big Little Lies (Season 1)
The Crown (Season 2)
Game of Thrones (Season 7)
The Handmaid's Tale (Season 1)
Stranger Things (Season 2)
HBO
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television, Comedy:
Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 9)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 1)
Master of None (Season 2)
Silicon Valley (Season 4)
Veep (Season 6)
FX
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Long-Form Television:
Black Mirror (Season 4)
Fargo (Season 3)
FEUD: Bette and Joan (Season 1)
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television:
30 for 30 (Season 8)
60 Minutes (Season 50)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 9, Season 10)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Season 1, Season 2)
Spielberg
CBS
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television:
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Season 2)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (Season 15)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 4)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 3)
Saturday Night Live (Season 43)
Bravo
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Competition Television:
The Amazing Race (Season 29)
American Ninja Warrior (Season 9)
Lip Sync Battle(Season 3)
Top Chef (Season 14)
The Voice (Season 12, Season 13)
Ursula Coyote/AMC
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program:
Better Call Saul's Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training (Season 1)
Carpool Karaoke (Season 1)
Humans of New York: The Series (Season 1)
National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts (Season 3)
Viceland at the Women's March (Season 1)
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program:
All or Nothing: A Season with the Los Angeles Rams (Season 2)
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Season 12)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (Season 23)
SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt (Season 3)
VICE World of Sports (Season 2)
The Award for Outstanding Children's Program:
Doc McStuffins (Season 4)
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2017
School of Rock (Season 3)
Sesame Street (Season 47)
SpongeBob SquarePants (Season 10, Season 11)