SUNDAYS
9E | 6P

Kim Kardashian Goes Topless, Shows Off Booty in NSFW Bed Pic

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 10:06 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Travis Scott on Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors: "Let Them Keep Fishing"

Kris Jenner, MJ, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Keeping Up With MJ! Kris Jenner Puts a Tracking Device in Her Mom's Shoes to Keep Tabs on Her on KUWTK

Kris Jenner Slips Tracking Device in Mom's Shoes

Rise & Grind

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Good morning, Kim Kardashian.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's social media followers received a NSFW pic on their feeds early Friday when Kim posted a topless photo of herself lying on a bed. "Rise & Grind," Kim captioned the photo, in which she's only wearing a thong and covering her chest with her hands.

It looks like the KKW Beauty founder is rocking her long dark hair in this photo, similar to how she wore it over the summer before going blond in September.

And Kim's fans can't get enough of the picture. "SHOOOOOOOOK," one Twitter user replied to the pic. While another fan replied, "giiirrlll that bodyyy thooooo," along with fire emojis.

Read

Everything We Know About Kim Kardashian's Surrogate and Baby No. 3

Another fan noted that the racy pic was definitely NSFW, tweeting the star, "Excuse me Kim I'm at work please."

Khloe Kardashian also commented on the pic, "Now you're showing off!!" She also posted another comment with tornado emojis.

In just one hour, Kim's photo has already received over 1 million likes on Instagram. Talk about breaking the Internet before breakfast!

What do you think about Kim's new picture? Sound off in the comments!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kardashians , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.