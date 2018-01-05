Looking Back on Justin Timberlake's Top 10 Singles of All Time

Justin Timberlakehas given us our first look into his fourth studio album.
The Tennessee native just dropped his first single, "Filthy," and its accompanying music video off his upcoming album, Man of the Woods. The song gives us a futuristic feel with lyrics that read, "I said, put your filthy hands all over me/ And no, this ain't the clean version/ And what you gonna do with all that meat?/ Cookin' up a mean servin'."
The song marks the singer's 25th single since parting ways with 'NSync and going solo in 2002.
The release got us thinking about all the other singles J.T. has dropped over the last 16 years.
For example, remember when he shook the world with "Like I Love You" and "Cry Me a River" off his first studio album, Justified? It was the first time we heard him outside of his boyband days, and it was epic (to say the least).
Then there were hits like "SexyBack" and "Mirrors," which both came on later albums but created waves equally as big as his first few songs.
So while we celebrate the release of his latest single, let's take a look back...
