Matt Lanter and Wife Angela Welcome First Baby MacKenlee Faire

Matt Lanter is a dad!

The 34-year-old 90210 alum and Pitch Perfect 3 star and his wife Angela Lanter welcomed their first child, a baby girl named MacKenlee Faire Lanter, just before the New Year. The two announced the news on Friday on Instagram alongside sweet photos of the couple cradling their daughter at the hospital.

"Welcome to the world my little angel," wrote Matt, whose middle name is Mackendree.

"I never knew how much I loved your daddy until I saw how much he loves you," said his wife.

"@mattlanter and I are thrilled to introduce you to our new bundle of joy!" she wrote. "MacKenlee Faire Lanter was born on December 30th and weighed in at 6 lbs 11 oz and 20" long. She's the sweetest little angel baby ever."