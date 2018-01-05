Matt Lanter and Wife Angela Welcome First Baby MacKenlee Faire

Matt Lanter is a dad!
The 34-year-old 90210 alum and Pitch Perfect 3 star and his wife Angela Lanter welcomed their first child, a baby girl named MacKenlee Faire Lanter, just before the New Year. The two announced the news on Friday on Instagram alongside sweet photos of the couple cradling their daughter at the hospital.
"Welcome to the world my little angel," wrote Matt, whose middle name is Mackendree.
"I never knew how much I loved your daddy until I saw how much he loves you," said his wife.
"@mattlanter and I are thrilled to introduce you to our new bundle of joy!" she wrote. "MacKenlee Faire Lanter was born on December 30th and weighed in at 6 lbs 11 oz and 20" long. She's the sweetest little angel baby ever."
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for RebelxWaterford
Angela wrote on her blog that she gave birth to baby MacKenlee via C-section because the baby was in a frank breech position. Angela said she was in labor for more than 13 hours beforehand.
"Our sweet baby girl is so perfect with her head full of spikey, dark hair and the most beautiful skin tone I've ever seen," she wrote. "Mama and MacKenlee are doing so well. We have a house full of family in town visiting and taking good care of us. Daddy is so in love with his new baby girl. It melts my heart when I see them together. Matt is already the best daddy, pitching in however he can. Thank you for following along on this pregnancy journey with us. The past nine months have flown by and now our sweet little angel baby is already here in our arms."
Angela had documented her pregnancy online and she and Matt had also hosted a podcast about it called Hello Bump. They had revealed in August they are expecting their first child and said on the podcast a month later that Angela is pregnant with a baby girl.
"Thank you for all your love, support and prayers throughout this sweet journey to become a mama," she wrote on Instagram on Friday. "This week has been filled so much love, happy tears and, yes, sleepless nights, but we're blissfully in love with this sweet girl of ours.