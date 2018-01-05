Good Morning America's Lara Spencer Engaged to Rick McVey

Rick McVey, Lara Spencer

Victor Hugo/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Good Morning America co-host Lara Spencer is engaged to tech guru Rick McVey

Her rep confirmed the engagement to E! News on Friday.

According to People, which broke the news, the morning-show host met her husband-to-be two years ago after being set up on a blind date by a friend. 

This will be the second time Spencer will say "I do." The Flea Market Flip star was previously married to CNN reporter turned real estate broker David Haffenreffer for 15 years. The two finalized their divorce in June 2015 after announcing their split that March. They share two children together.

People reports that McVey is also divorced and has three adult children. He is the CEO of electronic trader company MarketAxess.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

