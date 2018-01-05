Justin Timberlake Reveals Man of the Woods Track Listing

His album is now available for pre-order. Timberlake co-wrote and co-produced "Filthy" with Danja and Timbaland; James Fauntleroy and Larrance Dopson have additional writing credits. Mark Romanek directed the futuristic music video for "Filthy," which debuted online overnight.

Timberlake also collaborated with The Neptunes for Man of the Woods. According to a press release from RCA Records, sent to E! News Wednesday, "This new material explores storytelling inspired by his son, his wife and his personal journey from Memphis to where he is today." He shared similar sentiments in a promotional video, saying, "This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family, but more so than any other album I've ever written, where I'm from. And it's personal." Pharrell Williams, one of his longtime collaborators, loves Timberlake's new music. "It feels so earthy," he told him in the clip. "It's just where you are in your life right now."