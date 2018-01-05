Queen Elizabeth II's Granddaughter Zara Tindall Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Another little one is joining the royal family!

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Zara Tindall is pregnant, a spokeswoman confirmed to the U.K.'s Press Association. Tindall and her husband of six years, rugby player Mike Tindall, also have a 3-year-old daughter, Mia Tindall, who will celebrate a birthday this month.

Zara, who is 16th in line to the British throne, is the only daughter of the queen's only daughter, Princess Anne. Meanwhile, the monarch is gearing up to welcome not one, but two new great-grandchildren into the royal kin.

In addition to the Tindalls' baby on the way, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton are also expecting their third child in April.